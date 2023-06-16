The thefts of a boat and two jet skis in Walworth County last week are believed to be related, authorities reported.

On June 8, a blue 2017 Moomba Mojo 23-foot motorboat with Wisconsin registration WS 1132 PM was reported stolen from Gage Marine in the town of Delavan, Det. John Rusfeldt of town of Delavan police said in a statement.

It’s believed the boat was last seen on a Boatmate Mojo trailer in the Janesville area early last Friday, Rusfeldt said.

On Saturday, two jet skis were reported stolen from One Powersports in the town of Delavan. The first was a Yamaha VX1050A RA with Wisconsin registration WS 1034 TE and the second was a Yamaha VX1050 RB with Wisconsin registration WS 1034 TD. One was blue and silver and the other red and white, Rusfeldt said.

The suspect vehicle in the theft of the jet skis is believed to be a black Chevy Tahoe or GMC SUV, Rusfeldt said.

Any agencies with similar thefts are asked to contact town of Delavan police, and anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Rusfeldt or Sgt. Erik Voss of town of Delavan police at 262-728-8787.