A postal carrier was sentenced to 4 years of probation on Thursday for stealing Menards rebate checks from mail in northern Wisconsin, authorities reported.

Joshua P. Copas, 38, of Cumberland, was sentenced by Judge James Peterson after pleading guilty to one count of theft of mail while a U.S. Postal Service employee, U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea said in a statement.

In early June 2022, a Cumberland woman contacted police to report a stolen Menards rebate check that she hadn’t received in the mail as expected. She said when she called Menards, she learned that the check had been spent without her knowledge, O’Shea said.

Video showed that the check was used by Copas, who was working as a mail carrier at the time. Additional investigation linked Copas to the thefts of 30 other Menards rebate checks, all but two of which were to be delivered on his mail route from late March to late May 2022, O’Shea said.

The total value of the 31 stolen rebate checks was $4,547.84, and the judge also ordered Copas to pay that amount on restitution to the victims, O’Shea said.