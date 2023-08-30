A St. Louis man was arrested after fleeing police for 50 miles in a stolen semi that caught fire during the pursuit on Interstate 90/94 on Friday, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported on Tuesday.

The semi-truck, which had no trailer attached, was reported stolen from a business at about 2 p.m. on Friday and the owner tracked the semi by GPS and reported it to law enforcement, the State Patrol said in a statement.

A pursuit began on I-94 eastbound at milepost 135 in Jackson County, and went to milepost 85 on I-90/94 near Wisconsin Dells, with Tomah police, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, and State Patrol deploying tire deflation devices, the State Patrol said.

As the pursuit entered Juneau County, a Juneau County armored vehicle deployed tactical assets, the State Patrol said. The assets weren’t described.

Authorities attempted to contact the driver to stop, but they were unsuccessful, the State Patrol said.

The semi eventually drove on just the rims, which caused the rear of the semi to start on fire and it eventually crashed at milepost 85.4, and the driver was arrested, the State Patrol said.

The Missouri man faces tentative charges in Juneau County of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, attempting to flee or elude an officer, take and drive commercial vehicle without consent, resisting an officer, and criminal damage to property.