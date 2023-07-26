A Livingston man was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in prison for shooting a Madison man outside a Grant County bar in 2021, authorities reported.

Todd Holder, 54, of Livingston, also was sentenced by Grant County Circuit Court Judge Craig Day to 7 years of extended supervision on one count of attempted second-degree homicide in a plea and sentencing hearing on Wednesday, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Early on June 19, 2021, Holder and his soon-to-be son-in-law Ari Williams, 36, were at the Hell Inn Bar in Livingston after being at a family event earlier in the day. The two had been drinking together when joking led to comments that were perceived as being racially biased and Williams shoved Holder to the floor, Dreckman said.

Holder then left the bar, went to his house, got a pistol and returned to the bar. Holder then summoned Williams outside where he shot him four times in the abdomen and one time in the face, witnessed by a person from in the bar, Dreckman said.