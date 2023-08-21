Police said the victims included a 29-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 26-year-old man.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody and charges were pending, police said.

Just over an hour later, at 9:45 p.m., a 56-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot a couple of blocks away near 16th and Bruce streets, police said. The shooter was still at large, police said.

That shooting was about two blocks away from a mass shooting that injured nine people near 14th and Burnham streets on Saturday around 11:45 p.m.

Six males and three females, between the ages of 16 and 42, were shot and all the victims were expected to survive, police said.

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested and a firearm was recovered by police.

Police did not provide a motive for either of the shootings.