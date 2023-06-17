A Rock County jury on Thursday convicted a Beloit man of first-degree intentional homicide in the 2021 killing of another Beloit man, authorities reported.

Daemon M. Hanna, 27, was found guilty after a four-day jury trial before Judge John Wood in Rock County Circuit Court, Rock County District Attorney David O’Leary said in a statement.

Hanna’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 8. At sentencing, Wood will determine if and when Hanna will become eligible for extended supervision on the mandatory life sentence, O’Leary said.

On March 30, 2021, Hanna shot and killed a man as he left a residence in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue in Beloit, O’Leary said.

