Police officers arrested a Portage man Wednesday after finding shallow graves and rabbit carcasses in his backyard they believe indicate multiple rabbits had been killed using "inhumane, brutal and sadistic means," the Portage Police Department reported.

On Wednesday, officers were requested to check in on the welfare of a man in the 800 block of East Edgewater Street in Portage after receiving information that he had adopted domestic rabbits from animal rescue centers in and around southern Wisconsin, several of which were allegedly killed by mistreatment or cruelty, according to Capt. Daniel Garrigan.

At the residence, officers observed shallow graves and recovered decomposing rabbit carcasses and other evidence showing that multiple rabbits had been killed through "inhumane, brutal and sadistic means," according to Garrigan.

A 32-year-old male suspect, of Portage, was then arrested on probable cause for multiple charges of mistreatment of animals-causing death. He was transported to the Columbia County Jail.