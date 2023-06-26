A man faces an OWI homicide charge after a head-on crash Sunday killed a woman and critically injured a man and their two granddaughters, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The crash happened about 6:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 18 near Hicklin Hollow Road when Benjamin J. Steiger, 57, of Bloomington, was driving east on Highway 18 in his Ram 1500 pickup truck, crossed the center line and struck head-on a westbound Toyota RAV4 driven by Dale H. Klemme, 73 of Prairie Du Chien, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
Klemme’s wife and pasenger, Cheryl A. Mader, 73, of Prairie Du Chien, died at the scene due to her crash injuries, Dreckman said.
Klemme and the couple’s two granddaughters, ages 7 and 5, who also were passengers, suffered critical injuries and were taken by ambulance to a hospital, Dreckman said.
Steiger suffered minor injuries and refused medical treatment, Dreckman said.
The investigation determined that Steiger was heavily under the influence of alcohol and marijuana and he was arrested and jailed on tentative charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, causing injury while operating under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Dreckman said.
