A Platteville woman was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Grant County, authorities reported.

The crash was reported shortly after 9 p.m. near the intersection of Airport Road and Henry Road in the town of South Lancaster, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Alyssa Miles, 29, was heading east on Airport Road at high speed on a 2004 Honda VT750 when she lost control, slid down the road, hit the grass median and overturned multiple times, causing her to be ejected from the motorcycle, Dreckman said.

Miles, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital in Madison, Dreckman said, adding that the crash remains under investigation.