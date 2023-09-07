A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday swerving to avoid a deer, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. when Patrick Tilmer, 59, of Prairie du Chien, was eastbound on Highway X on his 1988 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Tilmer swerved to miss a deer and left the north side of the road, crashing into brush and rocks, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Tilmer, who was not wearing a helmet, was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, Dreckman said.

# # #

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Tuesday swerving to avoid a deer, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. when Patrick Tilmer, 59, of Prairie du Chien, was eastbound on Highway X on his 1988 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Tilmer swerved to miss a deer and left the north side of the road, crashing into brush and rocks, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Tilmer, who was not wearing a helmet, was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, Dreckman said.