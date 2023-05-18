The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of K9 Kolt, a 6-year-old Czech Shepherd who has served Monroe County since November 2018.

Kolt suffered a heat-related injury on May 10, was immediately taken to Sparta Small Animal Veterinary Clinic and then to VCA Animal Hospital in Madison. Despite a number of different treatments, Kolt was unable to recover and died on Monday afternoon with many loved ones nearby, Sheriff Wesley Revels said in a statement.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the investigation and consulting with the Juneau County District Attorney’s Office. A Monroe County deputy has been placed on administrative leave to ensure the effectiveness of the investigations, Revels said.

No additional information will be released until the investigation is complete, Revels said.

“We feel blessed by the service that Kolt provided to the Sheriff’s Office and communities throughout Monroe County,” Revels said. “This situation has been very difficult for everyone and there is no doubt that this loss will have a lasting impact on Kolt’s handler and the Sheriff’s Office as a whole.”

