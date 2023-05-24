ASSOCIATED PRESS
MILWAUKEE —
A white lawyer who spat on a Black high school student during an anti-racism march in suburban Milwaukee in 2020 has chosen jail over probation.
Stephanie Rapkin, a 67-year-old Shorewood attorney, was convicted of misdemeanor disorderly conduct in April in connection with the incident.
Milwaukee County Judge Laura Crivello on Tuesday offered Rapkin leniency, staying a 60-day jail sentence for a year of probation with the condition that she put in 100 hours of community service,
the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
But Rapkin said no one would ever accept her and she wanted to go to jail.
“It’s not viable,” she said. “I’d rather go to jail right now and take care of it.”
Crivello imposed the 60-day sentence and bailiffs led Rapkin out of the courtroom in handcuffs.
It wasn’t immediately clear what exactly Rapkin meant by her comments. Her attorney, Anthony Cotton, told reporters the day she was convicted that her career has been ruined. Cotton didn’t immediately respond to an email Tuesday from The Associated Press seeking clarification about why Rapkin refused probation.
Cotton told the Journal Sentinel on Tuesday that Rapkin own neighbors won’t associate with her and that she has received death threats and been labeled a racist.
In June 2020, Rapkin showed up at the protest in Shorewood and parked her car in the street, blocking the anti-racism march that was one of thousands held around the U.S. in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by a police officer.
When protesters approached her to urge her to move her car, video shows Rapkin spitting on Eric Lucas, then a 17-year-old junior at Shorewood High School. Lucas helped organize and lead the march.
According to the criminal complaint, Rapkin told an investigating officer she was a cancer survivor and felt threatened because she was surrounded by protesters who were not wearing coronavirus protective masks. Video shows Rapkin did not wear a mask.
Rapkin had been charged with disorderly conduct as a hate crime, but
a judge dismissed the enhancement in July 2021.
She still faces a charge of assaulting the police officer who arrested her at her home the day after the march. According to the criminal complaint, Rapkin kneed him in the groin.
A jury trial has been scheduled for August to resolve that charge.
Rapkin focused her legal work on estate planning and probate law. She has published two books and served on charitable boards, Cotton wrote in a letter to the court.
Police protests: How Madison answered the police killing of George Floyd, in photos
Protester confronts officer, May 30
A participant in one of the recent Madison protests confronts a member of the Wisconsin State Patrol.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Madison protest turns destructive, May 30
Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Police spray protesters, May 30
Police in riot gear used tear gas and pepper spray against protesters May 30 during a destructive night on State Street.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Effects of tear gas, May 30
Sierrena Taylor, 22, is sprayed with milk after getting hit by tear gas that Madison police threw into a crowd of protesters on the 100 block of State Street Saturday.
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal
Medical station, May 30
An improvised medical station near the Veterans Museum on the squarer. Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Standoff with police, May 30
Madison police and Wisconsin State Patrol officers stand off with protesters at the top of State Street May 30. Two police oversight measures being considered by the city of Madison may conflict with some powers of the Police and Fire Commission, the commission's attorney says.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Protesters meet police, May 30
Police and protesters meet at the top of State Street on the first day of the recent protests. Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive May 30.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protest turns destructive, May 30
Wisconsin State Patrol officers and a Madison police officer in full riot gear fire off tear gas to disperse protesters on the 100 block of State Street May 30. The Madison Public Safety Review Committee on Wednesday committed to studying the police department's funding and policies for responding to protests.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Mayor condemns violence, May 30
Speaking on the steps of the City-County Building Saturday, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she supports the peaceful protesters but condemned the violence that followed.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Protests May 30, 2020
Police Police and protest meet at the top of State Street on the first day of the recent protest. Protests that ended up on State Street and the Capitol Square in Madison turned destructive Saturday, May, 30, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
State Street press conference, May 31
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and acting Chief of Police Vic Wahl address Sunday the violence and looting that took place along State Street on Saturday after a peaceful protest over the death of George Floyd had ended.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Protests against police, May 31
Protesters clash with police officers on Capitol Square in Madison, Wis., Sunday, May 31, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Second night of protests in Madison, May 31
Health officials have said mass gatherings, such as this protest on State Street and Capitol Square Sunday, can contribute to the spread of COVID-19.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Cleanup after damage Downtown June 1
Silvestre Mendez is reflected in a remaining pane of glass in the front window of Rising Son's Deli on State Street, where he is employed. The first pane was broken Sunday night. Cleanup continued Monday for State Street businesses that were damaged during the second night of protests in Downtown Madison.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Cleanup after latest damage Downtown, June 1
Badger Liquor, billed as "Madison's happiest corner," was fully boarded up after the weekend protests.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Disrupting traffic, June 1
Protesters circling around other protesters on the closed John Nolan Drive. Several hundred protesters marched through the streets of Madison, Wisconsin and blocked all six lanes of John Nolan Dr Monday, June, 1, 2020 as part of what they say will be a week of action against police brutality and "white supremacy." STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
John Nolen Drive shut down, June 1
Protesters walk from John Nolen Drive to the Madison police station carrying a "Community control over police" sign June 1.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
John Nolen Drive shut down, June 1
Protesters dance to the "Cupid Shuffle" while blocking off traffic on John Nolen Drive.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Outside police building, June 1
Hundreds of protesters gather outside of the Madison Police Department building, having marched there after shutting John Nolen Drive down for nearly six hours.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Agitators spark violence, June 2
A lone protester approaches a line of police in full riot gear on State Street early Tuesday morning. Police waited until around 1:10 a.m. — after the looting and window breaking started — before making an appearance. The police were followed by members of the National Guard.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Agitators spark violence, June 2
A group of young women exit Shoo, a shoe store on State Street, around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Businesses boarded up, June 2
Businesses are boarded up, including Teddywedgers on State Street, after riots broke out on State Street and Capitol Square the previous night, in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Clean-up of property damage, June 2
Exterior of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum after riots broke out downtown the previous night, in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Painting murals, June 2
Local artist Mike Lroy spray paints a mural on the boarded up exterior of Tutto Pasta on State Street in Madison, Wis., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Braving the rain, June 2
Youth organizers amp up protesters on the Capitol Square in Madison during an entirely peaceful nighttime demonstration June 2. Despite a downpour in the early evening, protesters stuck it out and weathered intermittent rain throughout their roughly six hours at the Capitol.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Lighting candles, June 3
Protesters light candles outside the state Capitol Wednesday at a memorial for black people killed by police.
SHANZEH AHMAD, STATE JOURNAL
Speaking to crowd, June 3
Jada Sayles, a college junior and one of the organizers of Wednesday's protest, addressed a crowd of hundreds of people at the top of State Street.
SHANZEH AHMAD, STATE JOURNAL
Registering to vote, June 4
Protest organizers Adam Parent, 23, right, and Yeshua Musa, 28, help people register to vote at Thursday's demonstration at the Capitol.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Alter to those lost, June 5
Protests continued for the seventh night Friday, June 5, 2020 at James Madison Park in Madison Wisconsin. They were celebrating Breonna Taylor and other who was killed by police. with an altar near the waters edge. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Happy birthday to Breonna, June 5
Protesters sing "Happy Birthday" to Breonna Taylor on the seventh night of demonstrations against police killings of black people. Taylor was killed in her home by police in Louisville, Ky.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
AACC Black Lives Matter Solidarity March, June 7
Marchers make their way up State Street toward the state Capitol during a Black Lives Matter Solidarity March organized by the African American Council of Churches in Madison, Wis., Sunday, June 7, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AACC Black Lives Matter Solidarity March, June 7
Dr. Marcus Allen, pastor at Mt. Zion Baptist Church and president of the African American Council of Churches, speaks at the beginning of a Black Lives Matter Solidarity March organized by the AACC in Madison, Wis., Sunday, June 7, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Taking a knee, June 8
A group of about 100 public defenders and private defense attorneys took a knee outside the Dane County Courthouse Monday for nearly 9 minutes to symbolize the amount of time former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on the neck of George Floyd before Floyd died.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Defund police, June 8
Without city permission, protesters painted "DEFUND POLICE" in giant letters on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Monday night. The street leads from the Madison Municipal Building and City-County Building to the Wisconsin State Capitol.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Youths fueling nighttime protests, June 8
Protesters gather in front of the Madison Municipal Building as they listen to youth organizers speak. Madison's youth have been a driving force of the nighttime protests against George Floyd's death.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Closure note, June 16
Sign on the boarded up front door of Fontana Sports. Businesses along State Street in Madison continue to face difficulties with COVID-19, and the violent protest downtown. The businesses were photographed Tuesday, June, 16, 2020. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Blocking traffic, June 17
Blocking both sides of traffic, protesters march down Park Street in Madison Wednesday evening to stand against racism and police brutality.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Glow in the dark march, June 17
Protesters march down Park Street in Madison Wednesday evening to stand against racism and police brutality.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Juneteenth rally at Olin Park, June 19
(From left) Isaida Zimmerman, left, and Kit Swimm make t-shirts during a Juneteenth rally at Olin Park in Madison, Wis., Friday, June 19, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Boarded-up State Street, June 22
Pedestrians on State Street walk past closed and boarded-up businesses Monday.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Confronting driver, June 23
A protester uses a loudspeaker Tuesday to confront a woman sitting in her car as a group blocks traffic along Blair Street.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Madison protesters, June 23
Protesters shut down the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Blair Street on Tuesday. A few protesters and one motorist were injured during clashes.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Protesters block intersection, June 23
A few hundred protesters block traffic at an intersection an intersection near Capitol Square in Madison, Wis. Tuesday night. A few organizers stand on top of a tow truck. Protesters tore down statues of the state's "Forward" statue, and one of Union Civil War Col. Hans Christian Heg, assaulted a state senator and set a small fire in a city building Downtown on Tuesday night after the arrest of a Black activist earlier in the day. EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Heg statue toppled, June 23
Two protesters carry a leg from a statue of Hans Christian Heg, a Union Civil War colonel who fought for the end of slavery, during demonstrations Tuesday night.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL
Forward statue topped, June 23
Wisconsin's "Forward" statue lies in the street on Capitol Square after it was pulled down by protesters on June 23.
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Empty statue pedestal, June 24
An empty pedestal where the statue of famed abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg stood. Scenes from around the State Capitol Wednesday, June, 24, 2020 the morning after protesters tore down statues of Forward and a Union Civil War colonel. Protesters also assaulted a state senator and damaged the Capitol Tuesday night after the arrest of a Black activist earlier in the day. STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Protecting the Capitol, June 24
Troy Richardson, left, and Corey Rockweiler with Daniels Construction board up street-level windows Wednesday near the West Washington entrance to the state Capitol after protesters caused damage the night before.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Police supporters get opposition, July 2
Supporters of the Madison Police Department face opposition Thursday from Black Lives Matter supporters objecting to their efforts to place signs over protest markings on the exterior of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. During several contentious exchanges, a group in favor of defunding police departments argued with those who say their message is, "Without peace there can be no justice."
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
BLM demonstration, July 4
Supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement form a circle around Black participants as part of an exercise during a demonstration on E. Washington Ave. in Madison, Wis. Saturday, July 4, 2020. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
