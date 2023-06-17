A man wanted for drug dealing in both Beloit and North Carolina was arrested this week in South Beloit, Illinois, authorities reported.
Jarman J. “Heavy” Green, 39, faced an arrest warrant for delivering heroin in High Point, North Carolina, and 18 pending charges in Greensboro, North Carolina, Beloit police said in a statement.
Green, who was wanted by Beloit police for felony fleeing and manufacturing/delivering cocaine, was arrested with the assistance of the Janesville and South Beloit police departments and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Beloit police said.
Additional charges are possible after a search warrant was executed on Green’s residence on Eighth Street in Beloit that located two guns, one stolen; 45.53 grams of fentanyl; 63.65 grams of crack cocaine; 23.38 grams of heroin; and 19.14 grams of marijuana, Beloit police said.
A lethal dose of fentanyl is 2 mg, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Green will need to be extradited from Illinois to Wisconsin and North Carolina to be prosecuted, Beloit police said.
