A southwestern Wisconsin man will plead guilty to a federal charge alleging that he paid someone in Indonesia to take video of the torture of a monkey and then send the video to him in the U.S., according to court documents filed Tuesday.

The federal animal crushing charge was detailed in a plea agreement with Kenneth Herrera, 40, of Soldiers Grove, that was filed in U.S. District Court in Madison. It alleges that Herrera paid a person in Indonesia $100 and told that person how specifically to torture a juvenile macaque, and then Herrera received video clips of the torture that he had ordered.

The charge carries up to seven years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The acts described in the agreement appear to mirror those described in a recent series of stories by the BBC that describe a world of “monkey haters” who create videos of monkey torture in Indonesia and sell them to buyers around the world, including in the U.S. and the U.K.

In the series, BBC reporters “tracked down both the torturers in Indonesia, and distributors and buyers in the US, and gained access to an international law enforcement effort to bring them to justice.”

Similar cases have been filed in federal courts around the U.S., including in Oregon where a former Air Force officer was charged in June with administering an online animal abuse group and paying for the creation of videos depicting the torture, mutilation and murder of adult and juvenile monkeys, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Eugene, Oregon.

According to the plea agreement for Herrera, he agreed to plead guilty to the charge and also agreed to make “a full, complete, and truthful statement” regarding his involvement, as well as the involvement of others, in the activity. His cooperation may affect the sentence he ultimately receives, according to the agreement.

Herrera’s attorney, Richard Coad, said Herrera has been speaking with the government about the charge for several months.

“He is remorseful for his actions, and he has demonstrated that he accepts responsibility by entering into a plea agreement with the government prior to any charge being filed in court,” Coad said. “

U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea could not be reached immediately for comment.

The factual basis for the agreement states:

On Dec. 28, 2021, a videographer in Indonesia sent an encrypted online message to Herrera with an attached photo of a juvenile macaque. The videographer said: “If you want, it’s only 100 that’s okay. I’ve already bid. Who got it was my neighbor. So cheap.”

Five minutes later, Herrera responded, “Yea, I’ll take it. :-)”

From there, the discussion turned to exactly how Herrera wanted the monkey to be tortured and which tools he wanted used on the monkey during the torture. The discussion was specific and detailed.

The next day, Herrera sent $100 through an online payment platform to the videographer in Indonesia with the memo line “Neighbor monkey troubles.” The transfer came from Herrera’s checking account in Prairie du Chien.

On Dec. 30, 2021, the videographer sent Herrera 10 video files. An FBI agent described an example video that depicted the torture of a young monkey by an unidentified man who was wearing sandals.

Herrera was interviewed by agents from the FBI and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in January 2022, and he admitted ordering the video and paying for it.