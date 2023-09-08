A father and son were charged in Vernon County in an incident involving a gun on Saturday that initially was reported as a shooting, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office reported on Thursday.

At about 9 p.m. Saturday, a 911 caller reported a shooting at a residence on Taylor Road in the town of Wheatland. The caller was the reported shooting victim’s sibling and was calling from a different location from where the shooting reportedly occurred, Sheriff Roy Torgerson said in a statement.

Numerous attempts to establish phone contact with the residence where the shooting was reported were unsuccessful and law enforcement established a perimeter around the house, Torgerson said.

The found Kraig Anthony Hanson Sr., 61, of rural De Soto, walking along Taylor Road and he reported being accidentally shot in the back of the head by his son, Kenneth Orlando Hanson, 38, also of rural De Soto, Torgerson said.

Kraig Hanson appeared injured but refused any medical treatment, Torgerson said.

A deputy with hostage negotiation training made several unsuccessful attempts to establish phone contact with Kenneth Hanson. A search warrant was later executed at the residence and a gun was located, but it did not appear to have been fired recently, although evidence was found consistent with someone being struck with it, Torgerson said.

Kenneth Hanson was arrested on tentative charges of battery and disorderly conduct and released on $650 cash bail, while Kraig Hanson Sr. was arrested on tentative charges of felon in possession of a firearm, battery, and disorderly conduct and released on a $5,000 signature bond, Torgerson said.