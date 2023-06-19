A fifth man in a group has been arrested for having sexual contact with underage girls, Darlington police reported.

The arrests stem from a months-long investigation into alleged sexual contacts between a small group of men in Darlington and a small group of girls under 18 they were acquainted with, one just 12, Chief Jason King said in a statement.

All five men have been charged by the Lafayette County District Attorney's Office, and those who lacked proper documentation to be in the U.S. also were referred to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, King said.

Ruben Hernandez-Alarcon, 24, of Darlington, was arrested for repeated sexual assault of a child and was to make his initial court appearance on Monday afternoon, King said.

The others previously arrested were Javier Mora-Cervantes, 48; Jose Noel Lopez-Ortiz, 30; Brayan Armando Borjas-Velasquez, 19; and Jose Argenis Hernandz-Hernandez, 26, King said.