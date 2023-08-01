A former Vernon County employee was arrested Thursday for embezzling county funds, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday.
Kayla J. Fortney, 30, of Gays Mills, was arrested by the Viroqua Police Department following a six-week investigation, Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson said in a statement.
Fortney was booked into the Vernon County Jail on a tentative charge of theft greater than $10,000. She appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court on Friday and was released on a $5,000 signature bond, pending her next court appearance Sept. 6, Torgerson said.
Formal charges will be sought through the Vernon County District Attorney, Torgerson said.