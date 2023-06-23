The Wisconsin Department of Justice has identified both a Vernon County Sheriff’s deputy and the man he fatally shot during a June 16 traffic stop.

The DOJ identified the man who died as William S. Boardman, 61, and the deputy who shot him as Jonathon Brown in a statement Friday. Brown has since been taken off patrol duties, per the county department's policy, a statement from the DOJ said Friday.

At about 5:55 p.m. June 16, deputies were sent to a residence near Highway 35 and Gianoli Road in Genoa for a welfare check. When deputies arrived, Boardman was leaving the home, and the deputies made a traffic stop a short distance away, the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation said in a June 17 statement.

During the traffic stop, Boardman turned on his vehicle and began to drive away at high speed with Brown hanging on to the side of the vehicle. Brown fired and hit the Boardman, who died at the scene, DCI said.

Brown was not injured in the incident, DCI said.

Vernon County deputies were wearing body cameras during the incident, DCI said.

DCI handles investigations of officer-involved critical incidents. Once DCI completes its investigation, it will turn over its reports to the Vernon County district attorney, who will make a decision on whether any charges will be filed.

