A Cuba City man faces an OWI in a crash in Grant County Friday night that seriously injured a teen girl, authorities reported.
At about 11:10 p.m. Friday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office received a report of a head-on collision on Highway D in the town of Platteville, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
Abraham B. Runde, 20, was driving south on Highway D when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2005 Chrysler 300 being driven by a 17-year-old Platteville girl, Dreckman said.
Deputies determined that Runde was under the influence of an intoxicant and that his license was suspended, Dreckman said.
Runde was arrested and taken to the Grant County Jail on tentative charges of great bodily harm by intoxicated use/vehicle, knowingly operate while suspended (cause great bodily harm), and operating left of center, Dreckman said.