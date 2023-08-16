A woman sitting on the curb line suffered crushed legs Tuesday night when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a teen without a license, Darlington police reported.

The initial report at about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday was of a child bicyclist struck by a car near the intersection of Madison Street and East North Street, Chief Jason King said in a statement.

However, police found, a 23 year old Darlington woman who had crushed legs from a car striking the curb line she was sitting on. The woman was taken by MedFlight Helicopter to University Hospital for treatment, King said.

The 17-year-old Darlington boy who was driving was cited for operating without a driver's license, and the crash remains under investigation, King said.