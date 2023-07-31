Two people were injured, one severely, when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a deer in Grant County on Sunday night, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened about 8:35 p.m. Sunday on Highway 133 outside Muscoda, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Tracy Wagner, 64, and passenger Kathleen Wagner, 58, both of Boscobel, were heading west on Highway 133 on a 2018 red Harley Davidson when they collided with the deer and were thrown from the motorcycle, Dreckman said.

Tracy Wagner was severely injured and taken by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital in Madison, while Kathleen Wagner was taken by ambulance to Gunderson Boscobel for treatment of her injuries, Dreckman said.