A driver was charged with running a stop sign in a Grant County crash Wednesday morning that seriously injured a motorcyclist, authorities reported.

At about 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting the car-motorcyclist crash on Highway 61 at Highway T in the town of Hickory Grove, Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Emergency responders found the motorcycle rider, Michael Cockroft, 52, of Livingston, lying in the middle of Highway T, Dreckman said.

The investigation determined that Brady Hammell, 19, of Boscobel, was driving his 2000 Buick Regal west on Highway T approaching Highway 61 when Hammell ran the stop sign and collided with Cockroft’s 2022 Harley-Davidson, Dreckman said.

Hammell told police that he did not stop at the stop sign on Highway T and, did not see the motorcycle that was northbound on Highway 61. Hammell turned south onto Highway 61 into the path of Cockroft’s motorcycle, Dreckman said.

Cockroft was wearing a full helmet, gloves, and a leather jacket. He was taken by ambulance to Gunderson Hospital in Boscobel and then by medical helicopter to Gunderson Hospital in La Crosse with serious injuries, Dreckman said.

Hammell, who was not injured in the crash, was charged with fail to stop at a stop sign, causing great bodily injury.