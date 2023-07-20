A Whitewater man faces cocaine dealing charges after police made controlled buys and executed a search warrant at his residence, authorities reported.

The Walworth County Drug Enforcement Unit, Whitewater Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations investigated sales of cocaine and fraudulent documents that included both state and federal identification cards, Sgt. Ira Martin said in a statement.

At 7 a.m. last Thursday, the search warrant was executed at the Whitewater residence of a 31-year-old man and law enforcement found 60 grams of cocaine, more than 20 fraudulent state and federal identification documents, drug paraphernalia, and more than $50,000 in cash. Five vehicles also were seized, Martin said.

The 31-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Walworth County Jail on tentative charges of four counts of delivery of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine – excess of 40 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and maintaining a drug trafficking residence, Martin said.