A 21-year-old Platteville man was arrested Tuesday for repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, Darlington police reported Friday.
The man was arrested about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at a Washington Street residence in Darlington following an investigation into a relationship he had with a 13-year-old girl, Chief Jason King said in a statement.
The man also had a valid warrant for his arrest in an unrelated matter and remains jailed pending court proceedings, King said.
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
