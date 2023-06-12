A Cassville woman faces an OWI homicide charge after a fatal crash in Grant County on Thursday afternoon, authorities reported.

The two-vehicle fatal crash happened about 1 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Highway 81 and Settlement Road in the town of Cassville, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Erin Ruberg, 33, was driving south on Settlement Road in a 2014 Toyota Highlander, came to a "rolling" stop at the stop sign, then pulled out to continue south on Highway Y. At the same time, Gerald Dukett, 52, of Cassville, was heading east on Highway 81 in his 2000 GMC Yukon Denali, and Dukett's vehicle struck Ruberg's vehicle in the passenger side, sending both vehicles spinning violently into the ditch on the southeast corner of the intersection, Dreckman said.

Dukett's vehicle rolled onto its passenger side, Dukett was ejected, and pronounced dead at the scene, Dreckman said.

After an investigation and field sobriety tests, Ruberg, who suffered minor injuries in the crash, was determined to be impaired and arrested on a tentative charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, Dreckman said.

Photos: Remembering horrific van crash that killed 7 young people in 1999