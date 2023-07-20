A federal appeals court on Wednesday reversed a lower-court decision that barred the completion of a controversial power line through southwest Wisconsin, but the court left open the possibility that those opposed to the line could bring suit after federal regulators make a final decision on the project.

The three-judge panel for the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals found that without a final decision from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on whether the Cardinal-Hickory Creek Transmission Line can cross the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, any judicial decision on the question is "premature."

Similarly, the panel noted the Fish and Wildlife Service has not yet decided on a separate proposal to accept land from the utilities in return for permission to cross the refuge.

Without "a record of any factfinding in support of a transfer," the court said, "how can a court review a decision that has not been made based on a record that has not yet been produced?"

The utilities behind the mostly completed, 102-mile line between Iowa and Middleton cheered the decision, saying it "clears the way for completion of the remaining segments" and that they "look forward to working with the federal agencies so they can now move expeditiously to complete their decision making."

The line's route across the refuge would largely run alongside a road and railroad that already cross it.

The groups that brought the suit — the Environmental Law and Policy Center on behalf of the National Wildlife Refuge Association, Driftless Area Land Conservancy, Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and Defenders of Wildlife — have argued that the line is unnecessary and too expensive, would mar western Wisconsin's Driftless landscape and cannot legally cross the refuge.

Their attorney, Howard Learner, said the groups were "disappointed" that they will have to wait to have the substance of their claims addressed and are considering next steps, but made clear that the decision "does not and cannot allow the transmission company to build their huge transmission line through the national wildlife refuge."

The court's decision is "mostly about timing," he said, in that his clients will have to wait for federal agencies to make a final decision on the river crossing before taking any further steps to challenge the line.

The utilities building the project at a cost of more than $500 million say the line will improve reliability and deliver clean wind energy from Iowa to places where it's needed, while industry groups and academics argue the electric grid needs far more such long-distance lines to wean itself off fossil fuels.

U.S District Judge William Conley — in the January 2022 decision that the appeals panel overturned Wednesday — found that the environmental review for Cardinal-Hickory Creek was inadequate and that the project is incompatible with the refuge, but he declined in August of 2022 to block continued construction of the line outside of the refuge, saying he did not have authority to block construction on private land.

The appeals panel made clear Wednesday that the "decision that we have vacated will not have any authoritative or precedential effect in any future suit, once any of the federal agencies makes a new decision."

A spokesperson for the Fish and Wildlife Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday on when it might make final decisions on the project.

