A man who skipped a plea hearing on burglary and theft-related charges in Vernon County in 2022 has been arrested in North Dakota, authorities reported.

The 48-year-old man waived extradition from North Dakota and was transported from Fargo, N.D. to the Vernon County Detention Center on Thursday, and is being held on $10,000 cash bond, Sheriff Roy Torgerson said in a statement.

An arrest warrant was issued for the man after he failed to appear in Vernon County Circuit Court on Nov. 29, 2022 for a plea hearing on nine burglary and theft-related charges. At the time, the man was free on $3,000 cash bond, Torgerson said.

The man also is facing felony identity theft, felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor theft charges that were filed with Vernon County Circuit Court in February, following an investigation by the Viroqua Police Department, Torgerson said.

Torgerson said he will request that Vernon County District Attorney Angela Palmer-Fisher petition the court to order the previously posted cash bail be forfeited.