A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured when the buggy they were riding in was rear-ended by a semi-trailer tractor in Lafayette County early Monday morning, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. Monday on Highway 81, just east of Burke Road in the town of Darlington, Sheriff Reg Gill said in a statement.

The investigation determined that an Amish open-style buggy pulled by a horse and occupied by siblings Samuel King, 30, and Fannie S. King, 19, of rural Darlington, was eastbound on Highway 81 when it was struck from behind by a 2002 Kenworth semi that also was eastbound driven by Pavel Ivanovich Gritskan, 39, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Gill said.

Both occupants of the buggy were ejected and suffered significant injuries. Fannie King was pronounced dead at the scene, and Samuel King was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, then flown by MedFlight helicopter to University Hospital in Madison, Gill said.

The horse also was killed, while Gritskan was uninjured. The buggy was demolished and the semi sustained moderate damage, Gill said.

The investigation into the crash is continuing with the Sheriff’s Office requesting the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Crash Reconstruction Team.