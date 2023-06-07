Any doubt about the state tourism industry's ability to recover from the devastating impact of COVID-19 is now officially in the past in a record-setting way.

Direct visitor spending statewide increased 15.7% to $14.9 billion in 2022, surpassing the old record set in 2019, the last full year prior to the pandemic that crippled the tourism industry, one of Wisconsin's economic pillars.

All of the state's 72 counties saw a rise in spending, but it was Dane County that showed the largest percentage increase as direct spending rose by more than $300 million to $1.4 billion — a level that had not been expected until 2025 and a whopping 28.7% increase over 2021. It reflects a year in which there were no health restrictions as restaurants, stadiums, hotels, shops, markets and event centers bustled with visitors from around the world.

"Clearly, we have recovered," said Ellie Westman Chin, Destination Madison's CEO and president. "I don't think we are any longer on the road to recovery. I think we have recovered."

The overall economic impact from tourism in Dane County rose 19.7% to $2.4 billion while statewide the overall impact jumped 13% to $23.7 billion, eclipsing the 2019 mark by $2.7 billion.

Milwaukee County led the state in direct tourism spending in 2022 at $2.2 billion, an increase of 23.6%, while Sauk County, home to many of the attractions of the Wisconsin Dells, was second with $1.6 billion in direct spending, a 7.9% increase. Dane County was third, followed by Waukesha County ($852 million, 15.1%) and Brown County ($764 million, 20.9%).

Statewide, tourism supported 174,600 part-time and full-time jobs and generated $1.5 billion in state and local tax revenue.

"This is tremendous news and a testament to the hard work of the business owners, workers, and marketing partners across the industry and our strategic investments to bolster the industry at an especially difficult time,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement.

“Tourism is vital to the economic health of local communities, businesses and workers across our state, and I’m proud of our work to support this critical industry and its success over these past few years. We must continue to make key investments in Wisconsin tourism to ensure it continues to be a key part of our economy for generations.”

Evers, along with state Tourism Secretary Anne Sayers, spent Tuesday touting the numbers with visits to the EAA Aviation Museum in Oshkosh, the Stevens Point Sculpture Park and Rainbow Ridge Farms in Onalaska.

Heads in beds

Visits, defined as traveling more than 50 miles from home, were up 8.7% to 111.1 million and includes a record 45.4 million overnight visits, an increase of 13.8% from 2021, according to the study from Tourism Economics and commissioned by the state Department of Tourism. Since launching the “Here’s to Those Who Wisconsin” brand in 2021, Travel Wisconsin’s advertising campaigns have reached visitors in 12 Midwest markets and resulted in more than one billion impressions.

The brand, according to Sayers, "highlights Wisconsin’s welcoming nature and celebratory spirit while positioning Wisconsin as a premier travel destination to make lifelong memories." The campaign was initiated after tourism spending plunged in 2020 by 28.3% to $9.8 billion.

“Tourism is both big fun and big business. I’m so grateful for the innovation and dedication of the folks who make up the Wisconsin tourism industry. Each one of them played a role in setting this record,” said Sayers. “Aided by strategic marketing, Wisconsin convinced more visitors to stay the night so they could add more activities to their itinerary, delivering a deeper economic impact. I congratulate the entire industry on an incredible record-breaking year.”

Lodging revenues in 2022 increased 16.1% to $4 billion and surpassed 2019 when visitors spent $3.6 billion on hotels, motels, vacation rental homes and other accommodations. In Madison, according to a report from the city's Room Tax Commission, room tax revenue ballooned to $18.5 million, a 53% increase. That was $4 million more than what was projected but $441,431 shy of 2019's pre-pandemic level.

More marketing

Westman Chin said leisure travel has been bolstering Dane County's tourism industry as business travel has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels. Destination Madison has also increased its marketing efforts to attract visitors year-round, not just during the popular summer months. The campaign, funded by a $1 million American Rescue Plan grant, focused on markets within a 400-mile drive of Madison.

"It paid off and we saw the numbers in leisure jump dramatically," Westman Chin said. "Conventions are coming back, but coming back a little bit slower. But being fully open in all of 2022 paid dividends for us."

Statewide, spending by overnight visitors reached $10 billion in 2022 with 45 million overnight stays. With higher-spending overnight travel increasing along with rising prices, per-visitor spending grew to $134 compared to $126 in 2021, according to Tourism Economics.

Great outdoors

Wisconsin is home to thousands of destinations that range from rustic campgrounds to posh accommodations. Visitors can paddle a kayak or take a cruise out of the Port of Milwaukee. There are beaches on lakes Michigan and Superior, water parks and more than 15,000 inland lakes brimming with fishing opportunities. Some choose to cross-country ski while others use snowmobiles to traverse 25,000 miles of trails.

In Door County, spending increased 10.3% to $466 million while Bayfield County saw spending rise 6.8% to $67.3 million. Green Lake County spending rose 25.7% to $39.2 million while Vilas County, home to Eagle River, Boulder Junction and more than 1,300 lakes, saw spending rise 7.3% to $288 million.

Walworth County, home to lakes Geneva, Delavan and Como along with resorts and golf courses that draw many from the Chicago area, ranked sixth in spending at $675 million, a 13.6% increase over 2021. The county’s tourism sector supported 7,057 jobs, a 3.1% increase in employment year over year. Tourism contributions to state and local tax coffers amounted to $70.9 million, a 7.5% jump.

"If not for visitor spending in the Lake Geneva region, Walworth County households would need to pay $945 more in taxes each year to maintain the current level of government services," said Stephanie Klett, CEO of Visit Lake Geneva. "I love the tourism numbers."

GALLERY: Original Wisconsin Ducks tour in Wisconsin Dells Original Wisconsin Ducks on Red Bird Gorge Original Wisconsin Duck in Lake Delton Orignal Wisconsin Duck heads upstream on Wisconsin River 2 Deer on Original Wisconsin Duck trail Original Wisconsin Duck splashes into Lake Delton 1 Guests load onto Original Wisconsin Duck Jack guides attendees 071521-dell-gallery-ducks007.jpg 071521-dell-gallery-ducks008.jpg Orignal Wisconsin Duck heads upstream on Wisconsin River 4 Original Wisconsin Duck splashes into Lake Delton 2 071521-dell-gallery-ducks012.jpg 071521-dell-gallery-ducks013.jpg