MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee-based motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc. on Thursday reported second-quarter results that fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Harley-Davidson reported second quarter profit of $178 million, or $1.22 per share, on revenue of $1.45 billion, compared to profit of $215.8 million, or $1.46 per share, on revenue of $1.47 billion in the same period a year ago.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for profit of $1.40 per share.

Harley-Davidson’s adjusted revenue was $1.2 billion, short of the average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks of $1.29 billion.

"Harley-Davidson showed continued progress in delivery of our Hardwire strategy this quarter, despite the macro-economic conditions affecting both the business and our customers,” Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson, said in a statement. “Following the production suspension we experienced late in the quarter impacting motorcycle shipments, we achieved retail growth for the quarter in addition to a strong increase in gross margin.

“We are confident in our ability to navigate near-term headwinds and remain optimistic on the future, most notably following the successful launch of our game-changing CVO's and the highly attended gathering of our community during our anniversary year, reinforcing the enduring power of the brand."