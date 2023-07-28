First Business Financial Services Inc. on Thursday reported a second-quarter profit that just missed analysts’ expectations.

The Madison-based bank said it had profit of $8.3 million, or 98 cents per share, on revenue of $54.5 million.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The bank holding company for First Business Bank and First Business Bank-Milwaukee posted revenue net of interest expense of $35.1 million, exceeding Wall Street forecasts.

In the first quarter of 2022, First Business Financial reported profit of $11.2 million, or $1.29 per share.