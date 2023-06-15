WATERTOWN — A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff Wednesday in southern Wisconsin, killing at least one person, authorities said.
The plane had taken off from Watertown Municipal Airport, about 4 miles from the crash site. It crashed around 9 a.m. at Brandt Quirk Park in Watertown, a city in Dodge and Jefferson counties about 48 miles northwest of Milwaukee.
Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski said the crash was fatal, but he didn’t say how many people died. He said more information would be released later.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet that it was investigating the crash of a propeller-driven Mooney M20R aircraft near Watertown. Kaminski said the Federal Aviation Administration also was investigating.
Television helicopter footage from the scene showed apparent aircraft debris spread across a field and in an adjacent wooded area.
Mary Bellows, who lives in Watertown, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that she heard the plane and then a big boom. She said her room shook, and then a large plume of smoke rose near her home.
The crash caused some fires that were quickly extinguished by first responders.
