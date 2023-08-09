The new 353 area code will start being used as soon as Sept. 15 when customers request new service or an additional line in southwest and south-central Wisconsin, the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin said Tuesday.

The 353 area code will overlay the 608 area code region that includes Madison, Beloit, Janesville, Monroe, La Crosse, Platteville, and Wisconsin Dells, and all or part of 21 counties, the PSC said in a statement.

The 608 area code is expected to run out of assignable prefixes (the three numbers in a phone number following the area code) by the first quarter of 2024, or sooner, and 353 then will be used, the PSC said.

Anyone with an existing 608 number will keep their number, the price of a call will not change due to the overlay, and customers will continue to dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, 811, and 988, the new Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Following the process established by the PSC, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator filed notification of the process to overlay a new area code in June 2022.

An area code has 791 prefixes available because prefixes don’t start with zero or one and all 911, 811, 988, 211, numbers are removed, said Meghan Sovey, communications director of the PSC. That would equate to about 7.9 million available telephone numbers, however, it’s actually less since phone numbers are distributed in blocks of 10,000 and some numbers go unused when a smaller company or area needs to get a whole block of 10,000, Sovey said.

Wisconsin currently has six area codes: 262, 414, 608, 715, 534 and 920. The 608 area code was created in 1955 as a result of a geographic split of the 414 area code and serves Madison and Dane County, as well as Beloit, Janesville, La Crosse, Monroe, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center and Wisconsin Dells, among others. The 608 also serves Fort McCoy, one of the primary training bases in the country for the U.S. Army.