'Worst thing is the mud': Volunteers in Lodi carve out new Ice Age Trail path

LODI — Owen Gwynne will have a hand in the newest piece of the Ice Age National Scenic Trail — though it won't be his first.

The Lodi resident spent his Saturday grubbing in a trail and installing kick rails on a new boardwalk for the trail at the Lodi Marsh State Natural Area just off the Robertson Trailhead.

"I walk this trail probably once a week," said Gwynne, who lives nearby.

"Plus, it's super fun to hang out with a bunch of guys who work and build stuff," he said.

Gwynne was one of about 25 daily volunteers who worked this week to build the new 350-foot boardwalk, which will reroute hikers away from a perennially muddy section of the trail.

The 1,200-mile Ice Age Trail snakes through a total of 30 Wisconsin counties, from Door County to near the Illinois border then north through Dane County and eventually west to the Mississippi river and the Minnesota border in Polk County. About 60% of Wisconsinites live within 20 miles of it.

One of two National Scenic Trails in Wisconsin, the Ice Age Trail follows the southern edge of where glaciers covered much of the state roughly 11,000 years ago. The trail started in the 1950s as a vision of Milwaukeean and avid walker Raymond Zillmer, who wanted a long winding park through Wisconsin along the edge of the former glaciers. In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed a law establishing the trail as a National Scenic Trail after a 20-year effort to get the trails recognized nationally.

The Ice Age Trail Alliance, a nonprofit founded by Zillmer in 1958 that conserves and maintains the trail, has been eyeing the reroute in Lodi for years. Courtesy of a $10,000 grant from Athletic Brewing Co., a non-alcoholic craft brewery that donates part of its profits to outdoors initiatives, the longtime objective has finally came to fruition.

"This is a popular segment of the Trail," Dave Caliebe, the trail program manager for the alliance, said in a statement.

"But most of the year, it's a less-than-pleasant hiking experience," he said.

For general upkeep and sustainability on the trail, volunteers are a crucial part of the Ice Age Trail Alliance's efforts. Gwynne has worked on previous projects, installing stone steps on the Gibraltar Rock Segment of the trail.

"I have never felt more welcomed by a group of people before," Riley Dupee, a field operations coordinator for the Ice Age Trail Alliance, said of volunteers.

"Everyone here is a very patient teacher," she said.

The first volunteer event of the season, the alliance hopes rerouting hikers away from the muddy section of the trail will be a welcomed change for a popular segment of the trail.

"This is a heavily used section," said Patrick Gleissner, trail operations coordinator for the alliance.

With the new trail, outdoors types will have a fresh path made of white oak that runs closer to a nearby stream and get kicked out into the slope of a prairie hill as they emerge from the woods.

Volunteer Ed Spoon was reflagging the trail toward the boardwalk on Saturday when the first hiker christened the new path. Proper signage will eventually alert hikers to the reroute, one of two in the area that will keep people out of harsh mud.

Spoon, a former Department of Natural Resources agent, was working on the boardwalk throughout Thursday, Friday and Saturday, in sunshine and rain.

"The worst thing is the mud," Spoon remarked.

Limitless popularity

The Ice Age Trail has seen a massive growth in popularity in recent years, according to data from the alliance. The trail saw 2.3 million users in 2020, double the number of a decade ago. The number of people who hike the entirety of the trail has gone from 29 in 2019 to 83 in 2021.

"I think it's more awareness of the trail," said Melissa Pierick, a spokesperson for the alliance.

"Once you discover the trail, you discover the trail," she said. "Next thing you know, you're volunteering."

