We relished your comments about the traffic stop involving the Wienermobile, and frankly, we had to share them
0 comments
featured

We relished your comments about the traffic stop involving the Wienermobile, and frankly, we had to share them

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We shared a post on our Facebook page, courtesy of Milwaukee TV station CBS 58 chronicling the tale of the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile being pulled over in Waukesha County, where the driver was given a verbal warning for not following the Move Over Law.

The law is serious, to be sure. Our Facebook fans were able to put a pun-riddled spin on the story with their comments, and we just had to share them.

Here's how to view them:

Click on the comment icon to read them on the State Journal's Facebook page.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics