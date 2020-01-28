We relished your comments about the traffic stop involving the Wienermobile, and frankly, we had to share them

We shared a post on our Facebook page, courtesy of Milwaukee TV station CBS 58 chronicling the tale of the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile being pulled over in Waukesha County, where the driver was given a verbal warning for not following the Move Over Law.
The law is serious, to be sure. Our Facebook fans were able to put a pun-riddled spin on the story with their comments, and we just had to share them.
