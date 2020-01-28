We relished your comments about the traffic stop involving the Wienermobile, and frankly, we had to share them

We shared a post on our Facebook page, courtesy of Milwaukee TV station CBS 58 chronicling the tale of the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile being pulled over in Waukesha County, where the driver was given a verbal warning for not following the Move Over Law.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The law is serious, to be sure. Our Facebook fans were able to put a pun-riddled spin on the story with their comments, and we just had to share them.

Here's how to view them:

Click on the comment icon to read them on the State Journal's Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1