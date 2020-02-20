State rolls out new driver-friendly 511 Wisconsin information system

The state Department of Transportation rolled out an upgraded 511 Wisconsin Traveler Information System across a few different platforms on Thursday.

Drivers now have three options — mobile app, phone, and web — for receiving timely information about estimated travel times, weather, traffic conditions, roadway emergencies, and other factors that may impact traveling by automobile.

“511 helps people driving in Wisconsin choose the safest and easiest routes to their destinations,” WisDOT Secretary Craig Thompson said in a statement.

The new 511 Wisconsin mobile app is available on Apple and Android devices, and is designed to work in concert with a driver's existing navigation system, providing audible alerts in real time as conditions change along the way.

The interactive voice-recognition system also provides callers with relevant information on specific counties, destinations or roadways in the state.

For example, on late Thursday morning, dialing 5-1-1 and saying "Madison" revealed that travel times were about 10 minutes longer than usual on U.S. 151 southbound from Columbus to Madison. Specifying a local destination prompted an automated assurance that "no significant delays" were anticipated for motorists headed to the Alliant Energy Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}