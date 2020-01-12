Recovery begins after storms that kill 11 in Midwest, South

Icy weather also complicated travel in some areas. Winter weather prompted the cancellation of more than 1,200 flights Saturday at Chicago's two main airports.

High winds and icy weather were factors in power outages affecting tens of thousands of people in the South and the Northeast. The PowerOutage.US website, which tracks outages, reported more than 11,000 outages in New York as of Sunday evening. Outage numbers were falling but there remained more than 10,000 people and businesses without power in West Virginia; roughly 17,000 in the Carolinas; 14,000 in Alabama; 20,000 in Mississippi, and 12,000 in Arkansas.

Entergy Corporation said its subsidiaries serving Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi were working to restore power to roughly 30,000 Sunday, mostly in Mississippi and Arkansas. That was down from a peak of 134,000 outages in the entire Entergy system.

While most service was expected to be restored later Sunday, some in areas of Arkansas and Mississippi with extensive damage might take longer, said spokeswoman Lee Sabatini.

"They have had extensive infrastructure damage," Sabatini said of those two states.

For some, it was just the latest outbreak during months of extreme weather .