Person found dead in Dodgeville house after fire, authorities say

Fire flames generic

A person was found dead in a Dodgeville house after a fire on Tuesday, the Dodgeville Fire Department reported.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Dodgeville Fire Department was sent to the house fire at the intersection of North Main Street and Jewett Street, the fire department said in a statement.

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

Fire crews found heavy smoke when they got the house and quickly extinguished the fire. They found an adult occupant dead in the house, the fire department said.

The State Fire Marshal’s office was contacted to investigate the fire with the Dodgeville Fire Department, Dodgeville Police Department, and the Iowa County Fire Investigation team.

The cause has yet to be determined, the fire department said, and no further details were released.

The structure fire was the second in Dodgeville on Tuesday: At about 9:50 a.m., the fire department was sent to North Douglas Street on a report of smoke in an apartment, the fire department said in a statement.

Fire crews found smoke coming from the eaves when they arrived at the apartment building. Fire and police personnel worked to evacuate the structure, while firefighters found the fire in the building and put it out, the fire department said.

No injuries were reported, but all residents of the building were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross, the fire department said.

The cause has yet to be undetermined, the fire department said in a statement.

