Number of COVID-19 coronavirus deaths in Wisconsin jumps to 56, DHS says
Number of COVID-19 coronavirus deaths in Wisconsin jumps to 56, DHS says

Electron microscope image of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The statewide total of reported deaths related to COVID-19 coronavirus jumped from 37 on Friday to 56 on Saturday as the virus continues to spread, state health authorities say. 

Of 2,112 people reported to have tested positive for the highly transmissible respiratory illness in Wisconsin, 588 have been hospitalized  a rate of about 28 percent, according to the state Department of Health Services. 

Of the patients who have died, nearly 1 in 5 have been older than 90 years old, and 57% have been men, according to the DHS. 

About 24,000 people have tested negative for COVID-19 across the state. 

In Dane County, a total of five people have died from the illness, and 256 cases have been confirmed. The county will update those numbers late on Saturday afternoon. 

This story will be updated. 

