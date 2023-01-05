 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Milwaukee firefighters discover body in burned home

Fire flames generic

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters in Milwaukee have discovered a body in a burned home.

Firefighters were called to the home around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke coming from the building, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and searched the building but found nothing, although Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said "extreme hoarder conditions" in the home hampered searchers.

"We do not make that statement lightly," Lipski said.

Another check of the building on Wednesday revealed the body of a 70-year-old man. An investigation is ongoing.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Catholics grapple with Benedict’s complex legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics