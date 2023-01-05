Milwaukee firefighters discover body in burned home

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters in Milwaukee have discovered a body in a burned home.

Firefighters were called to the home around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke coming from the building, the Journal Sentinel reported.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and searched the building but found nothing, although Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said "extreme hoarder conditions" in the home hampered searchers.

"We do not make that statement lightly," Lipski said.

Another check of the building on Wednesday revealed the body of a 70-year-old man. An investigation is ongoing.

Photos: See all the fire departments that took part in the processional for Capt. Cory Barr Cory Barr processional, Footville firefighters Cory Barr processional, line of fire trucks Cory Barr processional, Belleville-Exeter-Montrose Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Black Earth Joint Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 1 Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 2 Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 3 Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 4 Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 5 Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Area EMS ambulance Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Cottage Grove Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Cross Plains Berry Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Deerfield Fire Department Cory Barr processional, DeForest Area Fire & EMS Cory Barr processional, Fitchburg Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Footville Community Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 1 Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 2 Cory Barr processional, Maple Bluff Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 1 Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 2 Cory Barr processional, McFarland Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Milwaukee Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Monona Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 1 Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 2 Cory Barr processional, Oregon Fire Department Stoughton Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie EMS Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie Fire Department ambulance Cory Barr processional, Town of Madison Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Verona Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Waunakee Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Wonewoc Area Fire Department Cory Barr processional, Dane County Sheriff's Office