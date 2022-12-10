 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Manitowoc school closes after spiders bite student, teacher

Yellow sac spider

A yellow sac spider.

 UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY EXTENSION

MANITOWOC — A Wisconsin middle school was closed on Friday after a student and a teacher were bitten by spiders.

Dozens of yellow sac spiders have been found at Wilson Middle School in Manitowoc, according to a letter from Principal Cory Erlandson. Exterminators were called in and WLUK-TV reported that more than 30 spiders had been killed by Friday morning.

Meteorologist Matt Holiner takes a look at temperature and precipitation trends across the country in our updated winter outlook.

Superintendent James Feil said classes at the school were dismissed early Thursday after the student was bitten. Feil said the student brushed the spider off, but the bite area became itchy and swollen.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

A school nurse provided medical attention. A teacher was also bitten by a spider and needed medical attention for swelling, itching, and pain.

People are also reading…

A letter sent to parents advises that yellow sac spider bites are not lethal but can be painful and resemble an allergic reaction.

Feil told WBAY-TV that he doesn’t know how the spiders got in the school, but he is glad the issue is being addressed.

“We had to make some immediate action,” he said.

Erlandson said classes are expected to resume Monday.

Fave 5: Reporter David Wahlberg picks his top stories of 2021

COVID-19 dominated my year again as the State Journal’s health reporter, except for June and July, when it seemed we might overcome it. Vaccinations and variants were new angles this year. I also covered continuing deaths from the pandemic and challenges for health care workers.

During the summer dip in coronavirus activity, I wrote about a little-known hereditary disorder tied to several cancers, for which Fitchburg-based Promega Corp. has developed related testing.

This fall, I spent much of my time working on a three-day series about newborn screening, focusing on how the testing varies among states. If you were born since the mid-1960s or had a child since then, you’ve almost certainly taken part in this screening, which looks for rare diseases for which prompt treatment can prevent death or disability.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics