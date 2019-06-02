The Democratic Party of Wisconsin announced Sunday that former MoveOn.org leader Ben Wikler will be the new leader of the party.
Wikler will lead Democrats into the 2020 campaign in which Wisconsin is widely viewed as the potential tipping point for who will win the presidency.
“The Democratic Party of Wisconsin voted today to embrace a vision that can defeat Trump, elect Democrats up and down the ticket, and end the GOP’s assault on Wisconsin values and Wisconsin families,” Wikler said.
Wikler was elected by majority vote of more than 1,000 delegates at the state Democratic convention Sunday.
The convention featured a keynote address from Gov. Tony Evers Saturday and speeches from U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, among others.
Wikler, a Madison native who moved back to his hometown late last year, held a string of national political positions that included being senior adviser and Washington director at the liberal grassroots group MoveOn.org. There, Wikler helped lead the successful organizing push in 2017 to halt the repeal of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.
Martha Laning, of Sheboygan, who has held the position since 2015, said in a statement that she has the "utmost confidence" that Wikler and his team will make Wisconsin Democrats proud.
"Their leadership will guide us through future victories, particularly as we work to deliver Wisconsin and its 10 electoral votes to our future Democratic presidential nominee,” Laning said.
Say hello to DPW’s new leadership team! pic.twitter.com/aIEELmxJc2— Democratic Party WI (@WisDems) June 2, 2019
Wikler was competing against the party’s outgoing vice chairman, state Rep. David Bowen, D-Milwaukee, for the post. Bowen, a former Milwaukee County Board member and three-term lawmaker, has been vice chairman of the state party under Laning since 2015.
Also elected were Felesia Martin to the position of first vice chair, and Lee Snodgrass to the position of second vice chair.
Martin said she wants to connect with Democrats in all parts of Wisconsin, both rural and urban. Snodgrass said he plans to push the party to organize across the state "24/7, 365."
Wikler will serve a two-year term.