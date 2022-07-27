Where the Republican Attorney General candidates stand on the issues

The Republican candidates for Attorney General are making their final pitch to the party's grassroots ahead of the Aug. 9 primary election as the winner looks to unseat Josh Kaul. Here's where the candidates stand on the issues overseen by one of the most state's most influential elected posts.

The three-way race features former state lawmaker Adam Jarchow, conservative lawyer Karen Mueller and Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney. Jarchow and Toney are the race's most high-profile, well-funded candidates. Mueller, who has perpetuated discredited claims about COVID-19 vaccines and the 2020 election, has garnered less attention with her campaign.

Crime

Throughout the campaign, Jarchow and Toney have said that lawlessness and violent crime is running rampant in Wisconsin. Indeed, homicides rose by 72% between 2019 and 2021, according to data from the Department of Justice. The amount of aggravated assaults and rapes have remained more steady in recent years.

But to get violence in check, Toney has long said he wants to give the Department of Justice original jurisdiction to prosecute violent crime in Milwaukee.

To boost transparency over district attorneys and judges, Jarchow wants to create a statewide database that posts bail recommendations and plea deals.

Both candidates want to reform the state's bail system through a constitutional amendment. Currently, bail can only be imposed to ensure that someone will appear in court. Toney has said state law needs to change as well for courts to be able to consider a defendant's future likelihood to be violent.

Abortion

Jarchow, Toney and Mueller have all been endorsed by anti-abortion organizations and campaign as "pro-life" politicians. In a contrast with Kaul, Jarchow and Toney say they will enforce Wisconsin's 1849 near-total abortion ban, which outlaws the procedure in cases of incest and rape.

They've mustered little public defense of the ban's most prohibitive elements, but rather insist that they're obligated to enforce state law, whatever it may be.

Kaul has filed lawsuits challenging the ban, saying it's impossible to enforce and conflicts with other state abortion law. His Republican opponents say the lawsuit shows the attorney general is picking and choosing what laws he wants to enforce.

Jarchow has also said he wants to prioritize getting cases before the U.S. Supreme Court like Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which paved the way for the overturning of Roe v. Wade. He's called the high court's recent string of decisions a "historic" victory for conservatives.

COVID-19

Of the three candidates, Mueller has centered her rhetoric around COVID-19 the most. Her website refers to COVID-19 vaccines as a "bioweapon" that have "already killed or injured 25,000+ (likely to be closer to 200,000 plus several million injured)". She's also vowed to investigate hospitals, claiming that "treatments that could have helped were withheld or dangerous drugs were administered" to COVID-19 patients. Her website does not further elaborate on what treatments should or should not have been used. The medical community has long said COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective.

Jarchow and Toney have not gotten anywhere close to such rhetoric about COVID-19. But they have clashed over the pandemic's restrictions over daily life.

Jarchow has regularly criticized Toney's charging of 10 Fond du Lac residents with violating Gov. Tony Evers’ original stay-at-home order, which included restaurant staff and diners. Toney has stressed that the charges were dismissed and that he’s required to enforce the law.

Elections

As Attorney General, the candidates could play a key role in Wisconsin's ongoing legal battles over elections should they unseat Kaul in November.

Jarchow has vowed to launch an investigation of the 2020 election. Enjoying the authority of a district attorney, Toney's office has filed a lawsuit to remove members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission. He's also charged five Fond du Lac residents with misdemeanor election fraud for using a UPS P.O. box as a voting address. Earlier this month, one man was convicted on the charge and ordered to pay a $500 fine and court costs.

In November 2020, Mueller filed an an unsuccessful lawsuit asking the state Supreme Court to throw out the results of the presidential election, alleging that the election was tainted by the use of illegal drop boxes across the state. The justices refused to take the case.