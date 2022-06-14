Poll watcher training led by Trump lawyer to come to Wisconsin, Gableman to speak

Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading the taxpayer-funded Republican probe into the 2020 election, will address a poll watcher training event next weekend organized by a Republican lawyer who played a key role in former President Donald Trump's unsuccessful legal effort to overturn the election.

Branded an "election integrity summit" by lead organizer the Conservative Partnership Institute, the event at a Wauwatosa hotel will include sessions on recruiting, training and deploying poll watchers, according to the event's website.

The Wauwatosa meeting is the latest in a nationwide effort by longtime GOP lawyer Cleta Mitchell to encourage more conservative activists to serve as poll watchers ahead of the 2022 election. Mitchell, a senior legal fellow for the conservative group, advised Trump during his failed attempt to stay in power.

Other leaders of the group include Mark Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, and former Republican Sen. Jim DeMint.

With previous events in recent months across battleground states like Georgia, Arizona and Michigan, Mitchell's arrival in Wisconsin comes as the Republican Party embarks on its own "election integrity" tour throughout the state in a push to recruit poll workers, observers and voting deputies.

Rachel Reisner, the Wisconsin spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the national party is affiliated with Mitchell's event.

CPI spokesperson Kerri Toloczko declined to comment on the event's itinerary, saying the organization does not give media interviews.

"Our Summits are solely to provide information and supplemental training for Wisconsin citizens who work to ensure safe and secure voting for all Wisconsinites," Toloczko said.

Because CPI is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, it is prohibited from political campaign activity, though it can organize nonpartisan public and voter education guides, according to the Internal Revenue Service.

Both the RNC events and CPI summit are closed to the press.

Partisan election observers at the polls are nothing new, but recent Republican efforts to create a team of party-affiliated observers and poll workers has little precedent, said Debra Cronmiller, the executive director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.

While poll workers greet voters, check them in and track ballots, observers typically monitor the operations to make sure they comply with regulations and that the law is followed.

"They will have no more or less authority at the polling places than other poll workers," Cronmiller said of Republican trainees. "It's just new to me and others that they would be organizing themselves as a party initiative, rather than an individual in a community just wanting to work at the polls."

Cronmiller said she and her colleagues are going into November's election "with eyes wide open." The democratic process in recent years has seen increased incidents of voter intimidation, she said.

"Some of the off-the-wall stuff is happening, where you have literally militia intimidating voters, preventing them from entering a polling place," Cronmiller said. "I honestly believe that if we are well prepared and everybody knows we're well prepared, that in and of itself is a preemptive act to prevent any issues."

CPI's Wauwatosa event will feature speeches from Gableman and Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, the chair of the state Assembly's elections committee.

Other sessions have been dubbed a "Citizens Guide to Cleaning Voter Rolls," "The Left's Secret Plan to spend your tax dollars to win in 2022" and "Building the Wisconsin Election Integrity Infrastructure."

The event will be held at the Renaissance Milwaukee West Hotel in Wauwatosa on June 24 and 25.

