Madison on Election Day: Bartender Belle Stein

Stein grew up in Wisconsin, and her views are more progressive than some in her family. She hasn’t asked her mom who she’s voting for, afraid she won’t like the answer. But Stein’s been encouraged by the new level of engagement among her peers.

“People are so visible online, with Black Lives Matter protests and suppression going on in other countries too — it’s impossible to avoid the conversation now, even if you don’t feel like you’re part of the problems that are being voted upon,” she said. “You can’t just turn your cheek and be like, ‘Whatever!’ If you avoid it now, you’re kind of an asshole.

“Social media is doing a huge amount for the younger people, with people flooding TikTok and Instagram ...you kind of look at yourself in the mirror and think, OK. We’re not ignoring it anymore.”

Sitting on the patio at the Muskellounge and Sporting Club (the Musky for short), Stein had on the same T-shirt as the bartender inside, a red, white and blue ad for Hamm’s beer.

“You can feel the energy in the air,” she said. “People are on edge, excited, motivated to get out and do what you got to do.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.