Madison on Election Day: Bartender Belle Stein

Belle Stein gave herself one task for Tuesday.
“Once I cast my ballot I was like: Done. Did it. Nothing else matters this day,” she said. “That’s all I had planned.”
Stein, 26, tends bar at Mint Mark, a cozy east side restaurant that recently closed its summer patio to focus on takeout. Like many who work in hospitality, Stein is worried the hours she gets there won’t be enough to sustain her through the winter.
Independent restaurants, working under 25% indoor dining capacity limits and waiting on Congress to pass a coronavirus relief package, have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic.
“I used to work at the Willy Street Co-op East, and I just applied back there, hoping they’ll rehire me,” she said. “I’m not going to leave Mint Mark, but … it’s only going to get slower. I never want to leave them, I love them so much, but I’ve got to look out for myself too.”
Stein was living in Tennessee during the last election. She voted, but she was apathetic about it.
“It didn’t feel real last time,” she said. “It really felt like there was no possibility of this outcome. I wasn’t nervous. ... I had a lot of friends who didn’t vote at all, and I didn’t really care as much. I was like, ‘We’ll be fine!’ That was a big wake-up call.”
This time, the tone is different. The day feels “heavier,” she said, and the election comes up constantly among her friends. Her roommate has been working with NextGen, an organization with a mission to get out the youth vote using calls, texts and social media.
“I was involved in text banking with his program,” Stein said. “It’s interesting to live with someone who that’s their job, getting the vote out. They work endless hours. He says he talks to a lot of people who weren’t going to vote, and one conversation can change your mind.”
Stein voted at the Goodman Community Center around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The swirling rhetoric about mail-in balloting had made her nervous about voting absentee and, as she noted, “I have the privilege of my poll being open.”
“I’m one of those people who’s so paranoid that something would happen to my ballot, or get messed with somehow,” she said. “I said, ‘I’m going to go there myself and put it in the machine myself, so I don’t have the anxiety of tracking it, wondering if it’s OK.’”
Stein grew up in Wisconsin, and her views are more progressive than some in her family. She hasn’t asked her mom who she’s voting for, afraid she won’t like the answer. But Stein’s been encouraged by the new level of engagement among her peers.
“People are so visible online, with Black Lives Matter protests and suppression going on in other countries too — it’s impossible to avoid the conversation now, even if you don’t feel like you’re part of the problems that are being voted upon,” she said. “You can’t just turn your cheek and be like, ‘Whatever!’ If you avoid it now, you’re kind of an asshole.
“Social media is doing a huge amount for the younger people, with people flooding TikTok and Instagram ...you kind of look at yourself in the mirror and think, OK. We’re not ignoring it anymore.”
Sitting on the patio at the Muskellounge and Sporting Club (the Musky for short), Stein had on the same T-shirt as the bartender inside, a red, white and blue ad for Hamm’s beer.
“You can feel the energy in the air,” she said. “People are on edge, excited, motivated to get out and do what you got to do.”
