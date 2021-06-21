Investigators can't substantiate discrimination, harassment allegations against DOJ officials

Investigators tasked with looking into allegations of discrimination, bullying and harassment against two top state Department of Justice administrators couldn't substantiate the claims, according to reports obtained through an open records request.
DOJ Division of Law Enforcement Services administrator Tina Virgil filed a federal complaint in April alleging she was underpaid and harassed because she is Black, and seeking an unspecified amount in lost wages, damages and legal fees. Records released by DOJ indicate that there were other women who also brought complaints against some of the same top brass that Virgil did, but those complaint were also largely uncorroborated, although investigators found reason for concern.
The behavior was alleged to have occurred under current Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul and former Attorney General Brad Schimel, a Republican.
Records indicate two outside investigators reviewed allegations against Brian O'Keefe, the former head of the Division of Criminal Investigation, that he bullied and used profane or abusive language, and harassed or demeaned female employees.
They also investigated similar allegations against Deputy Attorney General Eric Wilson, as well as that Wilson discriminated based on protected class status in imposing workplace conditions related to an employee's personal life, and in determining whether to investigate and take disciplinary action against an employee regarding allegations of misconduct.
The reports also include a review of allegations that DOJ human resources director Jayne Swingen failed to act on multiple reports of alleged harassment and workplace bullying, as well as reports of pay inequity and discrimination based on protected class status.
The two investigators, University of Wisconsin System Title IX administrator Sarah Harebo and general counsel Quinn Williams, could not substantiate any of the claims, although they found "it is more likely than not that at times (O'Keefe) engaged in conduct of concern when he disagreed with other employees or established authority over subordinates that negatively impacted employees."
The investigators also found that it was more likely than not that Wilson treated female employees differently than their colleagues, but not because they were female.
Further, the investigators found it more likely than not that Wilson "engaged in behavior of concern" in his handling of a public records request. The report concluded, however, that Wilson did not discriminate based on protected class status or fail to act on reports of discrimination.
The investigators also could not substantiate allegations that Swingen failed to act on reports of harassment and workplace bullying. The reports did not address whether Virgil is underpaid due to her race.
DOJ spokesperson Gillian Drummond said the agency initiated an outside investigation once Attorney General Josh Kaul was made aware of the allegations.
"DOJ is made up of over 800 public servants who do great work on behalf of the people of Wisconsin," Drummond said in a statement. "For four years DOJ was badly mismanaged by the previous administration, whose decisions frequently put expediency ahead of the best interests of Wisconsinites. AG Kaul has worked — and continues to work — to foster a collaborative, team-oriented work environment at DOJ, and to make DOJ more diverse, equitable and inclusive."
Virgil's attorney, Lester Pines, dismissed the reports' conclusions.
"These reports are not based on facts determined in an adversary process through which the credibility of witness statements could be challenged," Pines said. "Moreover, the publicly released versions of the reports are so heavily redacted that it is impossible to evaluate their conclusions."
Virgil has worked at the Justice Department for 28 years, serving as the state fire marshal and director of the department’s Special Investigations Bureau. Kaul appointed her Law Enforcement Services division administrator in January 2019. The division oversees criminal records, firearm background checks and officer training.
According to her complaint, Virgil is the only Black administrator at DOJ. Her salary when she began her new position in 2019 was less than her white predecessor’s pay and she remains the second-lowest paid administrator at the agency, the complaint alleges. She’s also paid less than some deputy administrators and directors who are white but rank beneath her, she alleged.
Virgil goes on to say that since she took the position, she has encountered a hostile work environment marked by Wilson’s angry outbursts whenever she or another woman disagrees with him. She says Wilson also micromanages her and other female employees, has accused her of maintaining special relationships with other female employees, and circumvented her authority as an administrator by sending orders through her male subordinates.
Other white male administrators also have harassed her, Virgil alleges. For instance, she said O’Keefe recorded phone calls with her as part of what she called “an unsuccessful attempt to initiate an adverse employment action against me.”
In a supplemental report, O'Keefe disputed that claim and said he recorded the phone call for personal protection.
In another supplemental report, Wilson said the unsubstantiated allegations were based on reports from a small number of individuals in a limited set of interactions. For example, he said in one situation, he raised his voice at an employee after she entered his office yelling at him and maligning another DOJ official.
Drummond told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Virgil is currently the sixth-highest paid of Kaul’s 10 appointees, at $116,022 per year, up $4,500 from the start of 2019.
Drummond told the newspaper that Virgil makes less than her predecessor because the DOJ moved the state crime lab out of the Division of Law Enforcement Services when she was appointed administrator in 2019. The move reduced the number of division employees by 60%, Drummond said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.