Investigators can't substantiate discrimination, harassment allegations against DOJ officials

The reports also include a review of allegations that DOJ human resources director Jayne Swingen failed to act on multiple reports of alleged harassment and workplace bullying, as well as reports of pay inequity and discrimination based on protected class status.

The two investigators, University of Wisconsin System Title IX administrator Sarah Harebo and general counsel Quinn Williams, could not substantiate any of the claims, although they found "it is more likely than not that at times (O'Keefe) engaged in conduct of concern when he disagreed with other employees or established authority over subordinates that negatively impacted employees."

The investigators also found that it was more likely than not that Wilson treated female employees differently than their colleagues, but not because they were female.

Further, the investigators found it more likely than not that Wilson "engaged in behavior of concern" in his handling of a public records request. The report concluded, however, that Wilson did not discriminate based on protected class status or fail to act on reports of discrimination.

The investigators also could not substantiate allegations that Swingen failed to act on reports of harassment and workplace bullying. The reports did not address whether Virgil is underpaid due to her race.