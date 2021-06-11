In man-bites-dog moment, northern Wisconsin newspaper sues politician for libel

While people say false and insulting things about other people and groups on Facebook all the time, attorney James Friedman, who sent cease-and-desist letters to Bangstad on Walker’s behalf, said “the fact that social media is ubiquitous doesn’t mean that people should go around libeling people.” He believes Walker has a strong case.

Bangstad’s statements could also be seen as so much bluster, Desai said, and their presence on social media might boost that view.

“Some statements might be viewed as factual in a newspaper but just hot air on” Facebook, he said.

Fact vs. opinion

When Bangstad called Walker a “crook,” “the question is, whether, in context, that reference would be understood by readers to be a factual claim that Walker actually committed a criminal offense,” he said. “As for ‘misogynist,’ my first instinct is that that would not be viewed as literally a factual claim and so would be treated as an ‘opinion.’ Terms of that sort are generally not treated as literal facts about someone.”

“I think he bullies women,” Bangstad said of Walker. “Do I really need to say he’s an alleged misogynist?”