In man-bites-dog moment, newspaper sues politician for libel

Walker declined to go into detail about the suit, but said "everything that Kirk Bangstad has said about me and my newspapers we could never publish in our products legally."

Bangstad said the suit is an attempt by a newspaper he considers unreliable and slanted toward the political right to silence an outspoken progressive, as well as siphon money away from liberal political advocacy in an area that's long been a Republican stronghold. He said it's ridiculous to compare what's in a newspaper with what's posted to social media.

"Newspapers exist solely because of the First Amendment. They are public figures. Gregg Walker is a public figure," he said. "I give it back way more intelligently and with way more facts and truth than his reporters do."

It's not clear, though, that a court would see things the same way.

The concept of libel doesn't change based on whether an allegedly libelous statement is made on social media or in a more traditional form of media such as a newspaper, according to University of Wisconsin law professor Anuj Desai.

A "key question" a judge will need to address, he said, is whether Bangstad's statements are to be considered fact or opinion, as "only false statements of fact constitute libel."