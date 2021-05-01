Child care advocates see hope in Biden's American Families Plan, state budget proposal

Peterson said what would be of most help to her industry is a permanent increase in funding, and for funding to be assigned to specific needs, such as staff pay or subsidy levels.

Grants can allow her to give one-time bonuses to employees, she said, but not raises. And while the state Department of Children and Families knows the industry, money funneled through the department isn't always spent on direct service.

"I don't feel that the money ever gets to us," Peterson said.

Biden's American Families Plan would devote $225 billion to child care, making it free for the poorest families and ensuring those earning 1.5 times the state median income pay no more than 7% of their income on care.

There's also $200 billion for free, universal 3- and 4-year-old preschool; $25 billion for child food assistance; and billions more for a range of child-related tax credits, including the extension of one that would provide $250 to $300 in monthly, per-child payments to families that make less than $150,000 a year.

At the state level, one of Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposals, Child Care Strong, would pump $70 million annually, into improving the fiscal stability of the state's child care system.