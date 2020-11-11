'Back to work': Madison women leaders hopeful, look to future with Kamala Harris as VP

Tia Murray celebrated the results of the presidential election this weekend while holding her youngest, 15-month old daughter. Though Murray has been struggling to sum up her feelings, she said, ultimately, that she is “hopeful” — not only about president-elect Joe Biden, but about vice president-elect Kamala Harris, the first woman, Black woman and Asian woman to hold the title.
Murray is the mother of five and co-founder and CEO of Harambee Village Doulas, which provides health services to babies, mothers and pregnant women with a focus on racial health disparities. Under the Trump administration, Murray said the organization has had to meet an “exponential need” among Black and immigrant women.
“It was more than having hope in the work that I do,” Murray said. “It’s about seeing people who look like us, whether that be myself … or my daughter, who’ll see the work I’m doing. It’s about knowing she’ll have opportunities like that as well, or at least that she’ll see herself in those spaces.”
Though Harris’ identity is “symbolically” hopeful for Murray, she is also keeping an eye out for tangible policy changes, including national leadership on the COVID-19 pandemic and racial health disparities. Like Murray, many Black and Asian women in Madison are similarly cautious, weighing the historic moment against realistic expectations of an establishment Democrat administration.
Damita Brown, restorative justice director at TimeBank, said her focus is not on any of Harris’ identities as a former attorney general or prosecutor, or as a Black and Asian woman. Instead, she said, it is essential to examine how Biden’s and Harris’ policies fit into “a more humanitarian agenda.”
Harris was born in California to a Jamaican American father and Indian American mother in 1964. Prior to becoming the state’s senator in 2017, she served as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general.
“If she can bring visibility to the issues that specifically keep women back, then that’s valuable. But we run the risk of using her racial and gender background in some kind of tokenized way, or to put a human face on a neoliberal agenda,” Brown said. “We don’t want a neoliberal woman of color. We want a progressive woman of color.”
Identity vs. Politics
Mai Zong Vue, board president at the Hmong Institute, had long been keeping her fingers crossed that Biden would choose Harris as his running mate, but she said learning about Harris’ family made her even more emotional. Vue sees Harris, who regularly acknowledges her mother and immigrant background, as “an ordinary person with extraordinary accomplishments.”
“She hasn’t lost touch of who she is and where she came from and who shaped her, and that’s the kind of leadership we needed during this time,” Vue said. “It just brings me back full circle as a Hmong woman who came here as a teenager and chose to go to school rather than get married young. To be able to live that life so you can pave the way for your community: I think she’s doing that for all the women in the country who have fought so hard for a woman to be in the White House.”
Vue supported Biden throughout the Democratic primary and was involved with a state Hmong advisory group, phone banking and educating voters about his campaign. Though she recognizes Harris’ history in law enforcement as “valid concerns” among more progressive voters, she said that Harris is a trailblazer who “broke the glass ceiling for all women and girls in America.”
Specifically for Asian Americans, Vue added that Harris’ vice presidency will increase visibility for Asian Americans, who she said have always been invisible in politics.
The Biden-Harris ticket has been a far cry from progressive voters’ demands. One policy priority for Mahnker Dahnweih, director of community power building at Freedom Inc, is the Breathe Act, a bill that would divest taxpayer money from policing.
Dahnweih was concerned to see Biden receive the Democratic nomination, especially after a local Black caucus found that Black voters in Madison aligned most strongly with Sen. Bernie Sanders’ policies. In contrast, she said Harris has “built a career on locking up Black people.”
“We’re gonna use (this) opportunity to not be living in a state of constant fear and terror as we were under the Trump administration, but to have people who at least when we’re at the negotiating table believe in our humanity and believe in our right to be there, “Dahnweih said. “But we’re not under the illusion that, because there’s a person of color as the VP in the White House, that automatically makes our lives better.”
Biden has explicitly denounced defunding police, and Brown from TimeBank said he has made it clear he plans to promote “a very inhumane” policy agenda. Instead, Brown called on Harris to align with more diverse voices on the left, invoking lawmakers like the “Squad,” a group of four progressive women of color in the House of Representatives.
Laura Valderrama, who actively campaigned for Sanders’ presidential run, said she was excited to see Harris’ voting record in the Senate largely matched up to Sanders’. However, she was skeptical about other parts of her platform, such as her defense of fracking during the vice presidential debate.
After Valderrama was elected to a Shorewood Hills committee in April, she was busy in her new role, “exhausted” from Sanders’ run and not enthusiastic enough about Biden’s candidacy to stay as involved in campaigning. Still, she said, she joined Wisconsin for Bernie in advocating for a Biden presidency as a means to push for more structural changes.
“It’s obviously a historic pick, but my feelings are a bit complicated,” said Valderrama, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. “I am hopeful that she is smart enough to read the pulse of the room. I think she is someone that will listen to the leaders of the movement … but at the same time, it’s just a little disheartening to hear some of the things that were said on the debate stage.”
‘Black people have been doing the work’
All eyes remain on Georgia, which will be the site of two Senate run-off elections in January that will determine party control of the chamber. Though the state has yet to be called, the state most likely turned blue for the first time since 1992, achieving record voter turnout.
Much of that is attributable to massive get-out-the-vote efforts, the face of which has been Stacey Abrams. Abrams, a former state representative, narrowly lost a 2018 gubernatorial race that drew national attention for allegations of voter suppression.
The spotlight on Abrams warrants both celebration and questioning, local leaders said. As someone providing health care to Black mothers and babies, Murray said the national attention is reflective of the burdens placed on Black women in her own line of work.
“We hear people applauding Stacey Abrams for the work that she’s done, but I keep waiting for the ‘and,’” Murray said. “Yay, we’re patting ourselves on the back because we’re recognizing it, and then what? What are we doing correctively to ensure that that work doesn’t fall on the back of Stacey Abrams?”
And though she said Abrams has done amazing work, Danhweih ultimately called on people to “uplift collective work over the individual.”
Danhweih looks forward to advocating for policies, especially defunding policing and mass incarceration, under the Biden administration in ways that she said felt impossible under Trump. As for Harris, she said she is holding out excitement until her politics align with her identity: “You can be a Black person and not have a Black policy.”
“My reaction to Kamala being the first person of color, woman of color, VP is: ‘We did that, first of all,’” Dahnweih said. “These states didn’t flip blue. They flipped Black. Black people have been doing the work for a long time.”
UW-Madison junior Ayomi Obuseh highlighted the role of Black women — 91% of whom voted for Biden — in the election’s results and said she will “wait to see what happens” with his administration.
“There’s so much more to her that we have to look at than the color of her skin,” said Obuseh, an organizer with youth-led organization Impact Demand. “I think it is beautiful to see someone that is brown, who looks like me, in these roles … But there’s still so much work to do. As much as everyone was happy (this weekend), it’s back to work.”
