'Back to work': Madison women leaders hopeful, look to future with Kamala Harris as VP

Damita Brown, restorative justice director at TimeBank, said her focus is not on any of Harris’ identities as a former attorney general or prosecutor, or as a Black and Asian woman. Instead, she said, it is essential to examine how Biden’s and Harris’ policies fit into “a more humanitarian agenda.”

Harris was born in California to a Jamaican American father and Indian American mother in 1964. Prior to becoming the state’s senator in 2017, she served as San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general.

“If she can bring visibility to the issues that specifically keep women back, then that’s valuable. But we run the risk of using her racial and gender background in some kind of tokenized way, or to put a human face on a neoliberal agenda,” Brown said. “We don’t want a neoliberal woman of color. We want a progressive woman of color.”

Identity vs. Politics

Mai Zong Vue, board president at the Hmong Institute, had long been keeping her fingers crossed that Biden would choose Harris as his running mate, but she said learning about Harris’ family made her even more emotional. Vue sees Harris, who regularly acknowledges her mother and immigrant background, as “an ordinary person with extraordinary accomplishments.”